Mickey Mouse and the gang are teaming up for ‘Disney Illusion Island’

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a Mickey Mouse Nintendo game. The last time we saw Mickey was in 2010 for Epic Mickey and its 2012 sequel, but fortunately now the drought is over. Nintendo announced today that there’s a brand new Disney game featuring Mickey and friends called Disney Illusion Island.

Nintendo announced the game during its “Nintendo Direct” presentation, and it looks like it could be a lot of fun. It’s a side-scrolling adventure that has some real New Super Mario Bros U vibes crossed with Cuphead. Like that Mario game, players can control four characters: Mickey, Minnie mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Check out the trailer below:

The graphics are retro-looking and a cool throwback to an earlier time in the Disney universe. Here’s Nintendo’s synopsis:

“Join Mickey & Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth, on a quest to recover three magical books and its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns! In this brand-new cooperative 2D platformer adventure for 1-4 players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy through a beautifully hand-crafted world. Unlock powerful abilities, discover hidden secrets, and meet a cast of original characters as you travel through the never-before-seen island of Monoth. Featuring fully voiced animated cutscenes and a magically orchestrated original score, Disney Illusion Island is Mickey’s triumphant return to games, and this time, he brought friends!”

The gameplay looks fun and frantic, the voices are spot on and there looks like there’s a whole lot of opportunity for exploration. The game’s style is inspired by the newer Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

This will be Disney’s first large release since the Kingdom Hearts franchise and a few mobile games here and there, and hopefully we’ll see more in the future. Here are some screenshots:

Screenshot via Walt Disney Games

Screenshot via Walt Disney Games

There’s no concrete release date just yet for this Switch exclusive besides sometime in 2023, but we’ll keep you posted.