Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Competitive Multiplayer This Fall

A new racing mode was announced for Microsoft Flight Simulator at today’s Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream. Coming this fall, the competitive multiplayer mode will also introduce iconic planes made for racing.

The announcement comes alongside details for World Update 6. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland are getting a general facelift, while scenic landmarks will receive more detail in the game’s next major update later this year.

World Update 6 will also introduce Local Legends, a DLC program that adds historical planes from around the world digitally recreated down to the millimeter through museums and archival aid.

This story is breaking.