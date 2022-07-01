Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died, age 23

Minecraft YouTube star Technoblade died after losing a battle with stage four cancer. He was 23 years old.

A video was uploaded to Technoblade’s channel called “So long nerds”, starring the YouTuber’s father. The video contained a message read by the father, telling his viewer that he had died.

The father apologized for Technoblade’s “selling out” but noted it was worth it because he was able to help his siblings go to college (if they want to). The message ended with him wishing his viewers enjoyed his content and that they live happy and prosperous lives. The video also revealed Technoblade’s real name to be Alex and not Dave as many viewers thought.

According to the father, the pair talked about making a final video such as a face reveal but were unable to because they waited too long. The father also noted that Technoblade wanted to write everything he wanted to say in advance but struggled due to the condition he was in.

“And I said to him “Alex, you don’t have to do anything else. You’ve done so much for so many people, millions of people. And if you want to now, you can rest. But if you want to write one last video, and you’re waiting for things to get a little better, then I would say “don’t wait”. I don’t think things are going to get better anymore”.

Technoblade lived for another eight hours after he wrote his final message.

You can watch the emotional full video here:

People in the YouTube and Minecraft community have sent their condolences to the Minecraft creator. Hypixel, a popular Minecraft server, has launched a “memorial guide” to help fans write messages that will be sent to Technoblade’s family.

Through the hardest challenges, Technoblade was able to share his light and energy with so many around the world. We're deeply saddened by the news of his passing and our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the @Technothepig community ❤️ https://t.co/RJaN8I6pDs — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) July 1, 2022

On the Hypixel Server, if you look for the Memorial Guide in any main lobby, you can leave a message for Technoblade's family. The book will be available for a month and we will print most, if not all, of your thoughts and send it to them. Please do limit your message to a page. — Hypixel Server (@HypixelNetwork) July 1, 2022

A final tweet was posted on Technoblade’s account, thanking everyone for supporting him over the years. The family released a statement at the end of the video, asking for Technoblade’s and his family’s privacy to be respected. Technoblade’s online store will continue to be run by his family and all proceeds will go towards curescarcoma.org.

Thanks for all the support over the years. I love you guys forever. You guys have made my short time on this earth such a beautiful experience.



– Technoblade



Please share this & follow for updates. — TechnobIade ➐ (@Technathepig) July 1, 2022

Technoblade has passed away after his battle with cancer, his father delivered a final message on his behalf today.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2dL5xzjvB — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 1, 2022

Technoblade is a Minecraft YouTuber with more than 10.5 million subscribers and has accumulated over 1.2 billion views. His videos consist of Minecraft playthroughs, challenges, and the famous Dream SMP. The YouTuber never revealed his face and covered it behind a Pighead mask.

Rest in Peace.