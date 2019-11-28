Someone Is Modding Baby Yoda Into Star Wars Battlefront 2

The Mandalorian might be named after and focus on the life of its titular star, but the bounty hunter is far from the show’s most popular character.

Whether it’s the result of a deliberate effort on Disney’s behalf or a happy accident – we’re inclined to believe the former – the small, green and Force-sensitive alien that debuted in the show’s first episode has sent the internet into a frenzy. From speculation over its origins to the potential relationship it shares with Master Yoda, the little critter’s mysterious nature, so far, at least, is the driving force behind The Mandalorian‘s narrative.

Will that continue to be the case? Who knows, but right now, Baby Yoda, as (s)he’s been so affectionally dubbed, is fast becoming the most popular internet meme of 2019. And so, that being the case, it comes as little surprise that one fan has attempted to mod the character into EA’s Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Creator and Reddit user Nanobuds1220 says the project is currently a work in progress, though has shared an early screenshot, which you can see below:

If like us, you find those abyssal black eyes somewhat unnerving, Nanobuds says they’ll be more reminiscent of Baby Yoda’s in the final product which, assumedly, is based on the actual Yoda’s in-game character model. As with all fan-made content of this nature, it’s unlikely that any eventual public version of the mod will work in Star Wars Battlefront 2‘s online component, and certainly not to the extent that other players will be able to see it.

Regardless, we look forward to seeing the finished product and, for that matter, finding out more about Baby Yoda itself in The Mandalorian. New episodes of the hit series air every week on Disney+.