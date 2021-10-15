Mom Sets Twitter Ablaze After Burning Pokémon Cards To Get Her Kid To Behave

Gotta catch ’em all! Catch all the shade, that is.

The Twittersphere cannot stop roasting and criticizing one Republican political strategist’s approach to childrearing with a use of flames that would make Charmander blush: Verified Twitter user Liz Mair is burning her kids’ Pokémon cards as a form of discipline for her misbehaving child.

While many parents may disagree on where they draw the line in terms of discipline, if Twitter is any indication, setting cutesy Nintendo character playing cards on fire is a decidedly unsavory approach.

Check out the original tweet from Mair below:

I have resorted to burning Pokémon cards as a punishment when my kid doesn’t do basic stuff he has to do. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 15, 2021

Those could be worth something one day, lady.

Save the valuable ones so they can pay for therapy when they’re older. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 15, 2021

Is Mair part of Team Rocket or something?

Do you want a super villain because this is how you get a super villain? https://t.co/XpDjugmeAm — Jay Jurden be lying on here (@JayJurden) October 15, 2021

Totally normal thing to do, Karen—I mean Liz!

If you studied your Pokédex well, you’d know fire is particularly harmful to grass types.

have you considered not lighting bulbasaur on fire? https://t.co/DradWUEkPc — Sasha Kalra (@sashakalra) October 15, 2021

Yeah no big deal, just simply making a Nintendo bonfire over here.

I have simply resorted to burning Pokémon … https://t.co/phP3P4Pf8u — Siddhartha Mahanta (@sidhubaba) October 15, 2021

Blue Check, it’s time to play my trap card!

This isn’t the first time Mair has gotten into trouble because of Twitter, either.

Back in 2015, Mair resigned as an aide to then-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s political operation following her harsh criticisms about Iowa, where Walker was raised, per Politico.

“Morons across America are astounded to learn that people from IOWA grow up rather government-dependent. #agsubsidies #ethanol #brainless,” she tweeted back in January 2015.

It was certainly strange watching a crossover of pop culture and politics unfold on the social media platform this morning. And apparently, Mair’s parenting tactics have proven controversial even in her own home:

Please tell my husband who thinks I am history’s worth monster. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 15, 2021

What Pokémon character do you think best represents your political views? Tell us in the comments. Charmander aside, obviously. That’s already reserved.