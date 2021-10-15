Mom Sets Twitter Ablaze After Burning Pokémon Cards To Get Her Kid To Behave
Gotta catch ’em all! Catch all the shade, that is.
The Twittersphere cannot stop roasting and criticizing one Republican political strategist’s approach to childrearing with a use of flames that would make Charmander blush: Verified Twitter user Liz Mair is burning her kids’ Pokémon cards as a form of discipline for her misbehaving child.
While many parents may disagree on where they draw the line in terms of discipline, if Twitter is any indication, setting cutesy Nintendo character playing cards on fire is a decidedly unsavory approach.
Check out the original tweet from Mair below:
Those could be worth something one day, lady.
Is Mair part of Team Rocket or something?
Totally normal thing to do, Karen—I mean Liz!
If you studied your Pokédex well, you’d know fire is particularly harmful to grass types.
Yeah no big deal, just simply making a Nintendo bonfire over here.
Blue Check, it’s time to play my trap card!
This isn’t the first time Mair has gotten into trouble because of Twitter, either.
Back in 2015, Mair resigned as an aide to then-Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s political operation following her harsh criticisms about Iowa, where Walker was raised, per Politico.
“Morons across America are astounded to learn that people from IOWA grow up rather government-dependent. #agsubsidies #ethanol #brainless,” she tweeted back in January 2015.
It was certainly strange watching a crossover of pop culture and politics unfold on the social media platform this morning. And apparently, Mair’s parenting tactics have proven controversial even in her own home:
What Pokémon character do you think best represents your political views? Tell us in the comments. Charmander aside, obviously. That’s already reserved.