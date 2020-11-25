Monster Hunter: World Reveals Limited-Time Crossover Movie Event

Wholly unsurprisingly, Capcom has just announced a new event for Monster Hunter: World intended to tie-in with Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming movie adaptation. The limited-time affair, due to kick off next month, comes in the form of two temporary quests which, when completed, will unlock several new items and gear options, including an Artemis armor set based on that worn by Milla Jovovich in the live-action flick. Guild Card backgrounds, titles and poses are all up for grabs, too, though unlocking everything on offer won’t be a walk in the park – this is Monster Hunter we’re talking about, after all.

To even participate in the quests “To Our World” and “The New World,” players must be, at minimum, Master Rank 1 or above, meaning ownership of last year’s Iceborne expansion is mandatory. As for the prey you’ll be tracking down in these missions, the fearsome Rathalos and Black Diablos will be ready and waiting to take a bite out of (or swallow whole) any Hunter foolish enough to cross their path, so teams best come prepared for a tough fight.

Monster Hunter: Iceborne Reveals Limited-Time Crossover Movie Event

Interestingly, Jovovich will be lending her vocal cords to this collaboration, the release of which will coincide with the film debuting overseas on December 4th. Those yet to pick up Iceborne or reach Master Rank needn’t rush, however, as the event will be sticking around until December 2nd, 2021.

As for Anderson’s creature feature, supporting cast members include Meagan Good, Ron Perlman and Tony Jaa, the latter of whom plays a native to the world that Artemis (Jovovich) and her motley crew of soldiers are transported to after being enveloped by a freak weather storm. That premise, not at all present in Monster Hunter‘s source material, has rubbed some fans the wrong way, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the final verdict is next month. Watch this space.