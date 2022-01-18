‘Monster Hunter Rise’ surpasses 8 million units sold

Monster Hunter Rise launched for Nintendo Switch gamers almost a year ago and within that timeframe, it has moved a ton of units. Thanks to its PC launch, the game has picked up momentum once again and reached the incredible milestone of eight million copies sold.

Since its PC launch on Jan. 12, Monster Hunter Rise has now passed eight million units, up from 7.5 million in reported sales back in October of 2021. While it took almost a year to launch, the PC version of the game boasts high-quality 4K support and voice chat to give players the best experience of the game to date.

For Capcom, the launch of Monster Hunter Rise on PC is the second most successful Steam launch of theirs on the platform to date, trailing behind the most successful Steam title from the developer Monster Hunter World.

Monster Hunter has been embraced by PC players completely with the first 24 hours of Monster Hunter Rise warranting over 130,000 concurrent players. In comparison, when Monster Hunter World launched it reached an all-time peak of 334,684 players, a number that Rise has a ways to go if it plans to pass.

Fans of the franchise can pick up Monster Hunter Rise today on Steam. This version of the game will include all the DLC that was released following the launch of the game on Nintendo Switch. If you’re still after more Monster Hunter content, World is also available to purchase on Steam as well.