Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases New Gameplay Trailer For Joker

With Joker imminently due to join the existing cast of Mortal Kombat 11, game director Ed Boon has decided to share a new teaser with his followers on Twitter. Confirmed alongside several other proposed DLC combatants last year, the Clown Prince of Gotham arrives on January 28th and will be the second of three guest characters released for NetherRealm’s brawler.

In regards to the teaser itself, there’s nothing particularly revealing to make note of, but Boon does take the opportunity to confirm that new gameplay for Batman’s psychotic nemesis is inbound. Until then, steal yourselves another look at DC’s iconic villain via the gallery below, along with the Tweet itself.

Hard to tell, given how tightly the screenshot has been cropped, but it appears as if this latest image has been lifted straight from Joker’s victory screen. Whether the generous use of blood is simply present as a means of keeping the character’s Fatality a secret remains to be seen, though Boon has hinted previously that the development team has pulled out all the stops to make his cinematic finisher a terrifying sight to behold. How long fans will be forced to wait for the upcoming gameplay trailer, we don’t know, but considering his debut is less than a fortnight away, you can likely expect it sooner rather than later, so keep those peepers peeled.

As for the future further afield, one final character included with Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pass is scheduled to drop on March 26th. If you haven’t already, see here for everything we know so far about Todd McFarlane’s highly anticipated Spawn. According to the anti-hero’s creator himself, this crossover is one fans of both franchises won’t want to miss, not least because of the voice talent NetherRealm has secured for his upcoming video game appearance.