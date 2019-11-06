Just when you thought the frenzied rumors of a certain clown joining Mortal Kombat 11 as a guest character had been put to rest, here we are yet again.

NetherRealm Studios is planning to add a psychotic clown to its popular fighter’s roster in the New Year, of course, but we’re not talking about DC’s Joker this time around. Stephen King’s Pennywise, the monstrous extraterrestrial entity that loves nothing more than to disguise itself as a harmless jester, has long been top of fan wishlists to appear in MK 11, but despite a spate of rumors and supposed leaks suggesting otherwise, IT’s nowhere to be seen.

Series co-creator Ed Boon, always known for his light-hearted trolling of fans on social media, has taken it upon himself to reignite the discussion with a hilarious image though. In reference to Joker’s upcoming appearance, the post is accompanied by the caption (as if spoken by the Clown Prince of Gotham himself), “Just walk down this road, take a right at Mortal Kombat and ask for an application,” ending with, “I’m sure they’ll take you.”

Check it out below:

Mortal Kombat 11 Director Trolls Fans With Hilarious Pennywise Tease 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Is this finally Boon’s way of confirming Pennywise as future DLC? Had the tease ended there, perhaps, but the Tweet signs off with the hashtag “#PennywiseNotConfirmedJustHavingFun.” For what it’s worth, the game director doesn’t outright discredit a potential crossover but for now, at least, it seems fans of the iconic horror villain have no choice but to hold out hope for a future announcement.

On the bright side, Mortal Kombat 11 players still have a wealth of upcoming content to get excited about. As well as the aforementioned addition of Joker next year, Batman’s nemesis will be joined a few months later by none other than Todd McFarlane’s cult favorite, Spawn. See here for an early glimpse of what he’ll look like in-game.