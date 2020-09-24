Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Reveals New Content From The Original Movie

Mortal Kombat fans who grew up watching the 1995 film with wide eyes will soon be treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia, it seems. Earlier this week, a video posted by dataminers over on YouTube was swiftly removed following what’s presumed to be a copyright claim either from Warner Bros. or NetherRealm Studios, though not before one viewer was able to make a copy of the footage. Aptly-named Reddit user Scorpions-Krack has since uploaded the deleted content in question, which appears to feature the voices of several actors who starred in Paul W.S. Anderson’s original live-action adaptation.

Christopher Lambert, Linden Ashby and Bridgette Wilson (who played Raiden, Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, respectively) can all be heard performing their own versions of various voice lines already in the game and you can give it a listen for yourself over on Reddit.

There’s certainly no mistaking the individuals to whom those vocal cords belong, then, and currently, the most popular explanation for their existence appears to be that these recordings are intended to be included with some sort of upcoming voice pack DLC. On the contrary, it’s also possible that this is little more than cut content never intended to be released, though were that the case, it’s highly unlikely that the content’s existence would have gone undetected by dataminers for so long.

It’s worth noting, too, that Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played evil sorcerer Shang Tsung in the 1995 film, reprised the role for Mortal Kombat 11 in both voice and likeness, so we wouldn’t at all be surprised if the above is accompanied by new skins tailored to look like Lambert, Ashby and Wilson. For now, though, we’ll stick to labelling this leak as a rumor, even if the overwhelming evidence suggests otherwise. With any luck, NetherRealm will make an official announcement soon, so stay tuned!