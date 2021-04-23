New Marvel Fighting Game Reportedly In Development From Mortal Kombat Creators

Mortal Kombat creator NetherRealm could be taking the reins on yet another superhero fighting game.

The developer, best known among comic book lovers for its DC-centric Injustice series, is reportedly ditching the Justice League in favor of Marvel for its next major project not set in Earthrealm. The rumor comes by way of prolific insider Daniel Richtman, who claims the title is already in production behind closed doors. As is usually the case for Richtman’s MO, though, he has no other details to share, making the news impossible to verify in any meaningful manner.

That being the case, we’d recommend acknowledging this hearsay with a massive grain of salt at hand for numerous reasons, not least because historically speaking, Marvel has maintained no business relationship with Ed Boon’s studio – which is owned by Warner Bros. – prior to now.

It’s worth noting, too, that Capcom has traditionally had first dibs on representing the entertainment giant in gaming as far as fighters are concerned with its crossover Marvel vs. Capcom brand. This has never been the result of an exclusivity deal, however, so it’s certainly possible for the former to have approached others to provide a new spin on the formula. Mortal Kombat vs. The Avengers, perhaps?

Assuming such an outcome becomes reality, NetherRealm would undoubtedly be required to tone down the level of violence usually depicted in its games in order to comply with starkly different tastes, a compromise it wouldn’t be unfamiliar with thanks to a similar requirement for 2008’s Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.

Whatever the case, it likely won’t be long until fans learn the truth, what with post-launch support for Mortal Kombat 11 finally coming to an end. Stay tuned for further news.