Mortal Kombat Kollection Online Leaked By Ratings Board

Mortal Kombat fans could soon find themselves enjoying a euphoric dose of nostalgia.

The iconic franchise, which has long been under the loving care of NetherRealm Studios, continues to be a hugely successful video game institution nearly three decades after it was brought into the world by creators John Tobias and Ed Boon. The latter, in particular, continues to be a key contributor to Mortal Kombat‘s ongoing success, with the series’ most current installment considered to be one of the best yet.

While many more sequels will undoubtedly come, it appears as if NetherRealm is taking some time out to give fans of the original games a special treat. As spotted by Gematsu, The Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board recently rated Mortal Kombat Kollection Online for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. If the title rings a bell, it’s likely due to a spate of rumors last year claiming that the studio had outsourced work for a compendium of the first three MK titles under the same name. Despite being in development at one point, though, the venture was ultimately canned.

Now, however, it looks as if the project is back from the dead. Check out the rating, taken directly from PEGI’s website, below:

As for what Mortal Kombat Kollection Online will contain, a brief description provided by the board reads as follows:

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the “klassics”…

As for what games fall under that blanket term, our best guess is, like before, that the original trilogy will be included on the disc perhaps with a number of added extras thrown in for good measure. How much of an upgrade each of the vintage fighting titles will receive remains to be seen, of course, but with the cat now out of the bag, we imagine it won’t be long before NetherRealm provides some official details. Stay tuned.