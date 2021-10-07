Mortal Kombat Once Considered Adding Buffy The Vampire Slayer As A Bonus Character

Mortal Kombat has had a slew of interesting characters enter its tournament, including RoboCop, Rambo, The Terminator T800, The Joker, and Spawn, but fans may have had a certain teenage vampire hunter featured among its roster as well.

None other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself was in talks at one point of being a character, according to the gore fighter franchise’s co-creator and current Creative Director Ed Boon.

Trust me, her name has come up many times (over the years) in our conversations about possible guests in Mortal Kombat. https://t.co/k8539mTSJo — Ed Boon (@noobde) October 6, 2021

Perhaps we’ll find out more about any such crossovers when Boon appears at the upcoming DC FanDome on October 16th. However, don’t get your hopes up about the downloadable character dropping any time soon because Mortal Kombat 11 is no longer receiving new content and the game’s studio, NetherRealm seems more poised to be working on Injustice 3 for its next project.

But with all that being said, there’s eventually going to be a Mortal Kombat 12 in the works, so Buffy may yet make an appearance down the line.

And if you want to get your game on with Terminator and RoboCop in the ultimate battle for the ages, you can get yourself Mortal Kombat 11 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.