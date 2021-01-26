Multiple Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Games Reportedly In Development

With rumors of a new Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic game once again doing the rounds online, one burning question that many are eager to have answered is what shape it’ll take. Is a remake of the first game and/or its equally acclaimed sequel the more likely outcome? A third installment and direct follow-up to the originals? A soft reboot? Truthfully, there’s simply not enough information available right now to guide suspicions, and with how long fans have been waiting for even the slightest hint of the series’ continuation, any of those eventualities would assuredly be welcome.

If new hints dropped by prolific insider Daniel Richtman are any indication, however, folks simply aren’t thinking big enough. According to his latest contribution to the conversation over on Patreon, Richtman says Lucasfilm Games actually has multiple projects based on the Knights of the Old Republic IP in the works for release in the future.

Unfortunately, no further details beyond those relayed above are specified, so it’s unclear as to what story beats the unannounced titles will cover or, for that matter, if they’ll even have any relation to the narrative penned by BioWare and elaborated upon by Obsidian Entertainment. Given their close ties to the Mandalorian Wars, however, we wouldn’t at all be surprised if Disney decided to return KotOR to canon and continue the Exile and Darth Revan’s tale.

As always, it’s worth noting that all of the above remains firmly in the realm of speculation, and despite hints from reputable sources that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is making a comeback, there’s absolutely no guarantee it will unless the right parties make it official. Until then, though, be sure to let us know what you think is going on behind the scenes down below!