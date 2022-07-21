MultiVersus Open Beta Release: Time, Date, and How to Get Access

MultiVersus is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The massive crossover fighter has received a lot of pre-release hype, and fans are desperate to dive into the open beta. So if you’re ready to throw down with your favorite characters, here is everything you need to know about the open beta, from its release date to its access requirements.

What is MultiVersus?

Created by Player First Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, MultiVersus is a platform fighting game featuring characters from several major media corporations, including Warner Bros., DC Comics, HBO, Turner Entertainment, and Cartoon Network.

The game sees players pit their favorite characters against each other in 2 versus 2 battles. During battles, players will attempt to knock the opponents off the stage — a gameplay style made famous by Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros franchise.

When Is The MultiVersus Open Beta Launching?

On July 19th, the early access open beta launched. At first, this was limited to those involved in the alpha playtests and those competing at the 2022 Evolution Championship Series. However, there are ways for people not in either of those two groups to gain access to the early access open beta.

The open beta will launch on Tuesday, July 26th. The beta will open to combat-hungry players at 12 pm ET, 9 am PT, 6 pm CET, and 5 pm BT. So American fans can dive in in the morning, but those in Europe and the UK will have to wait until the evening to get their crossover showdown fix.

How Do I Get Access To The MultiVersus Open Beta?

MultiVersus’ launch has been in two phases. First is the currently running early access open beta. This will be followed by the full open beta release. If you want to access the early access portion of the open beta. You have two choices.

The first way is to buy one of the Founder’s Packs. These give you instant access to the game, some free premium currency, and other perks.

The second way is to get access via Twitch drops. To do this, you’ll need to connect your WB Games account with your Twitch account. Then you should find a Twitch streamer who is playing Multiverses with drops enabled. After watching that streamer for 60 minutes, you’ll be able to claim access to the early access open beta.

However, you could also wait. When MultiVersus moves into its open beta phase, you’ll simply have to download the game like you usually would, and then hop in.

Interestingly, any progress you make in the MultiVersus open beta will be carried through to the finished game, which that this open beta will work more like a soft launch than a traditional beta test, especially as there is currently no announced end date for the open beta.