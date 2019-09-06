Mysterious Pokémon Spotted In New Sword And Shield Trailer

The latest trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield was released earlier this week, shedding further light on the upcoming Switch exclusives.

In terms of hype-building reveals, however, Game Freak’s latest demonstration has attracted light criticism for showing little of what Pokéfans are starving for – new Pokémon. Further additions to the Galar region’s Pokédex numbered just two this time around, though having had time to dissect the new footage, eagle-eyed fans think they’ve spotted even more. The first of these comes by way of Cramorant, a blue-feathered bird Pokémon officially announced in Monday’s video.

In battle, the avian has access to the unique ability Gulp Missile. When using specific moves, the ‘Mon will return to battle holding a fresh catch of the day in its gullet. Upon taking damage, Cramorant will expel its next meal back at the enemy for a stinging free hit. As it turns out though, that fishy treat is actually another new Pokémon. A name and possible evolutions are still forthcoming, but it appears that the mysterious ‘Mon’s likeness is based on that of the Northern Pike.

As for the second of Sword and Shield‘s mysterious Pokédex additions, check out the image below taken by Twitter user Pehk_n_Kahl:

Weird, right? We certainly think so. In fact, the creature’s silhouette bears more of a resemblance to that of Sun & Moon‘s Ultra Beasts than it does any ordinary Pokémon, though that’s incredibly unlikely to be the case. Game Freak has already confirmed that previous gameplay elements such as Mega Evolutions, Z-Moves and the aforementioned Ultra Beasts won’t be returning for Sword and Shield, so this simply appears to be one hell of a weird-looking creature.

There is, of course, every chance that what we’re looking at isn’t even a Pokémon at all, but we’re hard-pressed to come up with an alternative. We’ll find out either way though when Pokémon Sword and Shield release on November 15th.