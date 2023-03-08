Basketball players enjoy video games as much as you do. So don’t be surprised when one joins you in your session. This was the case for NBA star, Luka Doncic who just so happens to surprise his teammates during an Overwatch 2 session on Twitch.

The professional Dallas Mavericks player made an unplanned appearance in a random user’s Twitch stream. His teammates asked him what other hobbies he has, to which he simply replied “yeah, I play basketball.” Slowly, he revealed that he was a professional basketball player, which caught his teammates in disbelief.

His teammates thought he was just a varsity player or someone who’s just who aspires to become part of the Dallas Mavericks. But never did they ever expect that a professional basketball player would join them in their game, let alone be part of their Twitch stream.

Luka randomly popping up on some gamers twitch stream 😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/mFdjpzEhF0 — ♦️Zafri♦️ (@ZafriZee) March 7, 2023

Doncic made his gaming interest known to the public for quite some time. He did a paid partnership with Overwatch last year on TikTok, where he revealed that he mained Roadhog, Hanzo, and Cassidy on Overwatch 2. He also revealed on Twitter that he loves video games and technology so much that he made an AI Twitter account.

Other basketball players asides from Doncic are also known to be gamers. Brooklyn Nets, Seth Curry was featured in a Linus Tech Tips YouTube video in 2021 where he built his brand-new gaming computer and got really interested in the hobby during the pandemic. Another is Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota Timberwolves, who signed with the e-sports team, Luminosity Gaming back in 2021.

So if a basketball player joins you in your gaming session, whether that may be killing noobs in Call Of Duty or tagging along with you in Minecraft, don’t be surprised, and feel free to say hi and make them feel welcome to the space.