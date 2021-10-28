New Dr. Dre Music Could Appear In Next GTA Game, According To Snoop Dogg

Calvin Cordozar Broadus, perhaps better known to the world as Snoop Dogg aka Snoop Lion aka the Dogg Father, said it’s possible we’ll get new music from Dr. Dre in the form of music from the next Grand Theft Auto video game.

Dr. Dre hasn’t released any new music since 2015s Compton, so the news is making waves across the internet.

Not much is known about the next iteration of Rockstar Games insanely popular open word franchise, so fans are always eager to gobble up any little bit of information.

“I do know he’s in the studio,” Snoop said to Rolling Stone. “I do know he’s making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that’s coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game.”

Rockstar isn’t in a hurry to release the next GTA, and honestly, they don’t need to be. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition comes out next month. It features Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. All three are incredible releases that changed the way we look at video games.

Also in the works: a next-gen update of Grand Theft Auto V for both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Even just the news that the new GTA is in development, coming from Snoop Dogg, is welcome news to many fans. Rockstar will announce the new game when it’s ready, and it usually doesn’t give fans a lot of advance notice.

Some fans think there’s an easter egg for the new game hidden in the trilogy remasters.

In the trailer for the trilogy, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that a motorcycle has the letters “ICSLV.” In a convoluted thought process that’s too lengthy to explain in detail, fans think it’s a code that means we’ll get an announcement on Dec. 16.

This might clear it up:

At this point, anything is possible.