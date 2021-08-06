New Metroid Dread Trailer Teases Samus’ Mysterious New Threat

Today is the 35th anniversary of Metroid’s release in Japan, and Nintendo of America is celebrating with a new look at Metroid Dread.

Faint glimpses hint at the dread that lies ahead for Samus.



Escape from planet ZDR as the legendary bounty hunter when #MetroidDread arrives on 10/8.https://t.co/GaheR6tGCi pic.twitter.com/W4QMhlarpx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 6, 2021

In a new trailer for the fifth side-scrolling Metroid game, Samus arrives on planet ZDR and encounters an ancient civilization of high-tech aliens. We see their hieroglyphics, which seem to recount a history of war and conflict on the planet. It looks like Samus will even meet the alien creatures. If these are friends or foes, however, remains unknown.

The trailer continues to play up the spookier elements of Samus’ adventures, of which the Omega Suit no doubt plays a part. The Omega Suit is an unofficial name for the final version of Samus’ suit at the end of Metroid Fusion, Dread’s prequel. We see its bizarre power course through Samus’ arm in a flash of the new trailer, apparently to her shock.

Metroid fans received their first look at the game almost two months ago during Nintnendo’s E3 showcase. You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Along with the trailer, Nintnedo released the Metroid Dread Report Vol. 4, which details the history of the 2D games if you need to brush up on your series lore. At the tail end, Nintendo teases fans can “stay tuned to find out” more about today’s trailer, teasing future story reveals in the weeks ahead.

Metroid Dread will launch on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8.