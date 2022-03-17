New teen horror game ‘The Quarry’ on the way from ‘Until Dawn’ devs

A narrative teen horror game in which every choice you make could have potentially deadly consequences is on the way from the team that developed the smash hit Until Dawn. The game’s called The Quarry, and it comes courtesy of Will Byles and the team at Supermassive Games and 2K.

Until Dawn stood out for its casting (including a pre-Oscar Rami Malek), and it looks like The Quarry will be no different. David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye and others will appear in the game, according to a news release, which provided some insight on the spookiness in store.

“As the sun sets on the last day of summer camp, the teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry throw a party to celebrate. No kids. No adults. No rules. Things quickly take a turn for the worse. Hunted by blood-drenched locals and something far more sinister, the teens’ party plans unravel into an unpredictable night of horror. Friendly banter and flirtations give way to life-or-death decisions, as relationships build or break under the strain of unimaginable choices.”

Players can choose from nine different camp counselors to control, and multiple playthroughs provide different perspectives on the game. Director Byles said this offering is even more interactive than Until Dawn.

“The Quarry is breaking new ground across interactive storytelling and technology to create a truly visceral teen-horror experience. I can’t wait to see the choices you make, who you’ll save, and who you’re willing to sacrifice!”

The Quarry takes advantage of “cutting-edge facial capture and filmic lighting techniques,” and feels more like a playable movie than a video game. It supports online play for up to seven people, and everyone in the group can vote on “key decisions.” There’s also a Movie Mode, where you can just watch the game play out.

David Ismailer, the President at 2K Games, emphasized how different this game is from what the company usually publishes.

“As an interactive narrative experience, The Quarry is a completely different type of game from anything 2K has published in the past. We are partnering because Supermassive Games are simply the best at what they do, and we’re huge fans of the studio. The chance to work with one of the great creative minds in our industry doesn’t come often, and we are excited to be on this journey together with The Quarry.”

The game, which is rated M for mature, launches on June 10 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.