New ‘Tomb Raider’ video game announced, will use Unreal Engine 5

A new Tomb Raider game is in the works from Crystal Dynamics utilizing Epic’s newly launched Unreal Engine 5, it was announced early Tuesday morning.

The announcement came via Twitter from a simultaneous post from gaming journalist and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley and the official Tomb Raider account.

Crystal Dynamics has announced it is now developing the next TOMB RAIDER on @UnrealEngine 5 pic.twitter.com/JlraaAbGK3 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 5, 2022

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

“Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of Unreal Engine 5. This new engine translates into next level storytelling and gameplay experiences,” said Dallas Dickinson, Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider franchise general manager, in a video statement released on Twitter that originated from Tuesday’s State of Unreal 2022. “And that’s why, we are thrilled to announce today, that we have just started development of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5.”

Dickinson went on to say their goal with the new installment, which will be the 13th mainline game in the series that began back in 1996, will be to “push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high quality, cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise.”

He concluded his statement by saying, “we can’t wait to take this journey together,” and thanking and congratulating the Epic Games team.

The announcement comes as a number of other game studios have recently chosen to migrate over to Unreal Engine 5, as well, including The Coalition and CD Projekt Red, IGN reports. In fact, Projekt Red’s newest Witcher game, which they announced last month and is currently in development, will also utilize the game engine.