New Twisted Metal for PS5 Reportedly Early in Development

Some franchises stick in gamers’ heads long after they end. These franchises may not have had a new entry for years, but gamers still call out for a sequel, remake or remaster, hoping to get a chance to enjoy the franchise again. And no game series better fits this category than Twisted Metal. However, fans may soon get their wish as a new game might be in development.

Twisted Metal is a vehicular combat game. In these games, players jump into many unique vehicles including, RVs, monster trucks, and ice cream vans. Players then use many weapons, including machine guns and rocket launchers, to turn their foes to scrap. The franchise started on the PlayStation in 1995 before getting sequels on the PlayStation 2, PSP, and PlayStation 3. The games were popular thanks to their cast of strange and wacky characters. As well as the fast-paced multiplayer battles which turned the game into a party staple.

However, the series has been quiet since 2012’s Twisted Metal, a failed attempt at rebooting the franchise. But that might be changing soon due to the Twisted Metal TV series. In 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment said that the studio was working on a TV show based on the franchise. In February 2021, more details were announced, including the fact that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick would be helping develop the show and that Michael Jonathan Smith would be writing the series and acting as executive producer.

Because of this, fans have been expecting a new game, as it seems natural to have one to tie in with the show. And according to rumors, that may be the case. In the Grubbsnax video series on Giant Bomb, Jeff Grubb said that he’s heard talk that a new PS5 game is in the very early stages of development. However, he was keen to stress that this game was in the early stages, and thus we likely won’t hear anything further or see any footage for quite a while, maybe not even this year. This isn’t the only rumor about the game floating around, as several gaming insiders have suggested that the game has a tentative release date of 2023.

While this rumor is good news for fans of Twisted Metal, we’ll have to wait and see if they come to fruition. However, it seems extremely unlikely that the TV show will launch without a tie-in game to back it up, especially as the PS5 doesn’t have many big-name exclusives at the moment, making Twisted Metal the chance to cover both bases with a single game.