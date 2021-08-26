Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Is Coming To Steam With Catdog And April O’Neil As Fighters

Over the years, many studios have tried to emulate the Super Smash Bros formula. However, until recently, no one has generated the sheer hype that the Smash Brothers franchise generates. That is until Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was announced on July 13, 2021. And now, two new character announcements have gotten fans even more excited for the upcoming title.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a party fighting game that pits characters from legendary children’s television channel Nickelodeon against each other. The game’s developers Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have promised a mix of characters covering every era of Nickelodeon, and this theme is carried through to the new announcements.

The first big announcement is that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will also be releasing on Steam, with fans currently able to wishlist the game to get informed when it releases.

The first character announced in the new trailer is CatDog from the cult favorite show CatDog. First making its debut in 1998, the series followed the titular CatDog. A conjoined cat and dog, who, while having their own brains, share a torso. The series quickly became a cult hit thanks to its surreal sense of humor and expressive animation, and it still maintains a dedicated fanbase to this day.

From the brief moments of gameplay seen in the trailer, it seems that the main feature of CatDog will be its ability to attack both left and right without turning, which could lead to some fascinating fights.

The other character announced is April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This is a less surprising addition, as the titular turtles are already confirmed to be playable characters. Making her debut in TMNT comics in 1984, April was originally a computer programmer. However, she was changed to an intrepid journalist in the animated series, and this has become her default personality in most Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media.

In fact, outside of the Turtles themselves, April is one of the franchise’s most iconic and frequently appearing characters. Famous for her yellow jumpsuit and can-do attitude, it will be interesting to see how April meshes with the other fighters. From the gameplay seen in the trailer, it seems that April will be a very physical fighter, using her feet and fists to grab the victory.

These new character announcements show that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s developers are trying to appeal to several generations of Nickelodeon fans. As, while April is still on television, CatDog hasn’t graced screens since 2005. It will be interesting to see what other characters join the roster in the coming months.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is scheduled for release in late 2021, and it will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.