Nintendo Direct presentation set for Feb. 9

Nintendo has kicked off 2022 with a bang launching the latest game in the Pokémon franchise, Legends: Arceus, and it looks like they’ve got some more news on the way with the announces of a new Nintendo Direct presentation.

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that they will be holding the next Nintendo Direct on Feb. 9 at 2 pm PT, live on their YouTube channel.

This latest presentation showcasing upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch will run for 40 minutes and will showcase all the content that’s coming in the first six months of 2022.

Tune in 2/9 at 2 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2022.



📺https://t.co/v0A3I7j0EE pic.twitter.com/jifj1aFIBQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2022

Fans could get a better look at already announced upcoming titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, along with other new titles that have yet to be revealed. Fans are eager to hear more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and this could be a great place for it to be shown, but as of right now nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

The presentation will only include games that are set to launch in the first half of the year and a second Direct is expected in mid-year for the remainder.

If you’re a Nintendo fan you’ll want to make sure you tune in to Nintendo Direct when it goes live at 2 p.m. PT, on Feb 9.