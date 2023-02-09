Nintendo Direct surprisingly skipped a highly rated ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ alternative

It’s hard to describe just how much excitement happens surrounding a Nintendo Direct, but maybe the fact the latest one caused a police incident says it all. With many highly anticipated trailers, new games revealed, and a whole lot being added to the Nintendo Switch Online service, one game coming to the Nintendo Switch soon was surprisingly snubbed, especially since it’s a potential alternative to Hogwarts Legacy, a game mired in antisemitism and controversy.

Little Witch Nobeta is a fascinating combination of soulslike elements with 3D shooter gameplay. The game has players exploring a castle with Nobeta, who has arrived there to figure out the mysteries of her life and the magical world she lives in. Nobeta’s adventures also are highly rated by fans, with the PC version of the game sporting an 8.3 score on Metacritic and extremely positive reviews on Steam.

With how much hype surrounds this hidden gem of a game, it’s baffling to see it left out of the Nintendo Direct. Many gamers took notice too, doing work to make sure its official Switch announcement wouldn’t go ignored.

Just found more interesting Switch stuff that wasn’t in Nintendo Direct!



Little Witch Nobeta – 3/7

Digimon World – 2/22

Souls of Chronos – 2/14

void* tRrLM2(); – 2/28

Tyrant’s Blessing – 2/23

Labyrinth of Galleria – 2/14



What else looks hype?? — Doppio Dropscythe🐣🎡NIJISANJI EN (@D_Dropscythe) February 9, 2023

It has also been pitched by those who’ve played it as a Hogwarts Legacy replacement, as well as many other fantastic gaming options, including one from media giant Disney, that is often overlooked.

I also recommend Strange Horticulture, Black Tail, Little Witch Nobeta and Ni No Kuni! — Betsy (Taylor's Version) (@thenurseholly) February 8, 2023

Some may feel fatigued as the wizarding world of Harry Potter is brought down by so many, but it’s important to remember what purchasing Hogwarts Legacy will do to transgender people. Not just them, but those in the Jewish community as well who have pointed out multiple examples of antisemitism in the game and J.K. Rowling’s world. With so many amazing options like Little Witch Nobita around, why can’t we all have a bit of solidarity and choose to play another fun and amazing game together?

Little Witch Nobita will release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on March 7, 2023.