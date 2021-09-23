Nintendo Gives More Details For Mario Party Superstars

More details about Mario Party Superstars was announced today as part of a Nintendo Direct announcement, including five legacy boards from the Nintendo 64 games, a Mount Minigames, where you can play minigame-only matches, totaling seven courses. You can watch the entire trailer below:

Classic boards like Spaceland and Peach’s Birthday Cake are some of what you can expect with the new title. Woody Woods, Yoshi’s Tropical Island and Horror Land–where you will have to watch out for ghosts if you play the board at night–are some of the other boards available.

All boards and minigames support online play with Mario Party Superstars launching on October 29. The game is available for pre-order now.