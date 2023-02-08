Nintendo is finally letting some of its most beloved games out of the vault

In a surprising move, as a part of the latest Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has released several old Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games onto the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service for the Nintendo Switch.

Of course, the service already boasted games from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The Game Boy games will be joining the basic tier of the service while the Game Boy Advance games will be joining the Expansion Pack tier, joining the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

The Game Boy games that are coming to Nintendo Switch Online are:

Tetris

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

GARGOYLE’S QUEST

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Wario Land 3

Kirby’s Dream Land

For these games, you will be able to toggle between different color modes, from the normal Game Boy to the Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color. You will be able to play these games starting today, and you will be able to play with your friends as they come with online and local multiplayer. They also teased that The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble would be coming to the Game Boy lineup in the future.

Image via Nintendo

The Game Boy Advance games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack today are:

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

In addition to these titles, they also teased that Metroid Fusion, Kirby & The Amazing Mirror, Fire Emblem, F-Zero: Maximum Velocity, and Golden Sun will also be coming to the service in the future.

Of course, long-time Nintendo fans are over the moon that more of Nintendo’s history will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Yet, there is now a gaping, obvious hole in the Nintendo Switch Online lineup. Pokémon first debuted on the Game Boy, with the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue. The fact that they are not on the lineup, to begin with, is a big blow to the service, especially as the Nintendo 3DS eShop is closing, which is the main way to purchase those games.

Pokémon Day is later this month so there is a chance they will be announcing that more Pokémon games could be coming to the service. But, the fact that Pokémon Trading Card Game was already announced makes it seem like that might be the only Pokémon game coming to the service anytime soon.

You can play all the games announced today on the Nintendo Switch.