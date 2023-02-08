Nintendo just stealth-dropped one of its most prolific games

Nintendo just announced that one of its classic action-adventure games will be receiving a Nintendo Switch remake. Metroid Prime: Remastered will be available on the modern handheld console, and will be marked as the second remake of the Gamecube classic.

A trailer for the remake was released in February 2023’s Nintendo Direct, where fans are teased to “rediscover the world of Tallon IV.” The trailer also showcased the remastered landscapes of the 2002 title so it fits Nintendo Switch standards, as well as updated gameplay demos and platforming levels.

This is the second time Metroid Prime was remastered to a next-gen console. The last remake was back in 2009 for the Nintendo Wii. This is also not the only Metroid game that’s released on Switch. Metroid Dread was released for the console in 2021 and Metroid Prime 4 is still in development, despite its official announcement back in E3 2017.

Metroid Prime is the first title in the Metroid Prime series and was released alongside the Metroid Fusion on the same date. It was the first 3D game in the Metroid series and received a Metacritic score of 97/100 and a five-star rating on the 163rd issue of Nintendo Power. The game received multiple accolades in 2002, including Nintendo Power’s Game of the Year, was ‘Editor’s choice’ for a variety of publications, and is the 6th most sold Game Cube title with over 2.84 copies sold.

Keen fans don’t have to wait any further as Metroid Prime Remastered is out now on Nintendo eShop.