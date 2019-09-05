Nintendo Reveals Two Weird New Additions To Pokémon Sword And Shield

Last night’s Nintendo Direct was amazing. Highlights for me were the confirmation of Fatal Fury‘s Terry Bogard and Undertale‘s Sans for Smash Bros. Ultimate, the reveal that SNES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online and the completely out-of-the-blue announcement that Deadly Premonition is getting a sequel on Switch next year.

Beyond all that, though, there was also a wealth of information revealed about Pokémon Sword And Shield, including the unveiling of two new (and very odd) creatures for the game. One of the more interesting things we learned though was that players will be able to set up temporary camps as they traverse the new Galar region. As demonstrated in the video below, these camps show your Pokémon cutely jumping around the place, allowing you to interact and build your bonds with them.

Players will also be able to visit their friends’ camps, bringing their Pokémon along with them so they can make new friends. These camps will feature a deep looking Curry Master cooking game as well, in which you can can assemble around a hundred curries using various ingredients in the hope of filling out your Curry Dex and becoming a Curry Master. I swear I’m not making this up.

And then there’s the new Pokémon. First up is Cramorant, a flying and water type based on the real-life Cormorant. Its special move is the marvelously named Gulp Missile, in which it can vomit objects caught in its mouth at its opponent. But the best was yet to come, as the video revealed Polteageist, a new ghost-type Pokémon. In keeping with the Galar region’s British inspirations, this Pokémon lives inside a teapot and uses tea-based attacks.

The Pokémon Company’s official description of it is required reading, too, and you can find it below:

Polteageist’s body is made from black tea, and it’s said to have a very distinct aroma and flavor. It will only allow a Trainer it trusts to sample its tea, although drinking too much can lead to indigestion. Many Polteageist make their homes inside hotels and restaurants where they disguise themselves and hide among the tableware. Because they can pour their power into leftover tea and create even more of their kind, they’re often treated as pests.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see these two in action when Pokémon Sword And Shield is released on November 15th.