Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a classic turn-based battle game, is coming to the Switch and we’re now getting more details about what all the remakes will entail.

Announced during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, there will be completely redone graphical enhancements from the Game Boy Advance originals that were released two decades ago.

Additionally, the characters will now have full-blown voice actors voicing their dialogue. In addition, players will be able to fast forward through battle sequence cut scenes.

More than a decade after the release of the previous installment of the franchise, this remake is sure to please fans when it drops on April 8.

This is a developing story.