It seems that reconnecting the United Cities of America after the Stranding was only the first step, with Sam Porter Bridges soon coming back to deliver even more packages. According to Norman Reedus, Hideo Kojima’s sequel to Death Stranding is officially in production now.

In a new chat with Leo magazine, Reedus let it slip that the applauded creator of Metal Gear Solid is working on the second installment in the Death Stranding franchise. “We just started the second one,” the Walking Dead star says and then breaks down his experience working with the genius game director.

“Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s gonna call you, just say yes.’ And I go, ‘What do you mean just say yes?’ He goes, ‘Stop being an asshole, just say yes.’ Then I was in San Diego and Hideo came with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me what he was working on on a game called Silent Hill. I was blown away by what he was showing me, and I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ It’s not Ms. Pacman; it’s so realistic, it’s so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I was completely blown away.”

In case anyone didn’t catch it the first time, Reedus once again reaffirms that there’ll be a Death Stranding 2 in the same interview.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything,” He notes. “It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

We’ve known for a while that Kojima has been working on a new title, but many fans had assumed that it would be a completely new IP or even another Silent Hill undertaking. It appears, though, that despite everyone’s best guesswork, the director is adamant about continuing Sam’s story.