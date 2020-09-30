October’s Free PlayStation Plus Games Revealed

If you’re one of many multi-platform gamers who came away disappointed with Microsoft’s recently revealed selection of monthly free titles, then perhaps Sony’s alternative has something to tickle your fancy.

As is to be expected, what with Halloween being just a few weeks away, one of the free games being given out to all PlayStation Plus subscribers over the next 30 days or so is one that’s quite macabre in nature. Vampyr, Dontnod Entertainment’s unique spin on the vampire mythology, is an action-RPG that puts players in the role of doctor-turned-blood-sucker Jonathan Reid. Set in London at the height of the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, Reid must battle with his inner demons and the near-impossible task of reconciling his newfound lust for the red stuff with maintaining his allegiance to the Hippocratic Oath.

Whether Reid ultimately ends up forsaking humanity (and uses it as little more than a food source) or saves it from the brink of total collapse in the face of a deadly pandemic is a choice you’ll have to make and regardless of which way you swing on the moral spectrum, vampire hunters will be ready and waiting around every corner to put a stake through Reid’s cold, dead, conflicted heart.

If that all sounds a little too heavy and you’d prefer to dedicate precious game time to some adrenaline-fuelled fun, EA’s Need For Speed: Payback has you covered. Whether it’s as the getaway driver for a heist, a daredevil stunt artist eager to test your airbags or to show off your affinity for stylish street racing while behind the wheel, Payback is the ultimate playground for petrol heads of all varieties.

Regardless of if it’s one or both PS4 games that you’re interested in checking out this time around, you’ll have from next week, October 6th until Monday, November 2nd to get your fill. This also means, of course, that you only have a few more days to grab September’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and/or Street Fighter V before they leave PlayStation Plus on October 5th.