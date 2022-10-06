One simple video sums up the absolute carnage of the ‘Overwatch 2’ launch

What should have been an absolute triumph of a multiplayer sequel has become an unmitigated disaster as Overwatch 2‘s launch becomes the internet’s newest meme.

The sequel to the 2016 game may have had six years in the tank to develop, but the day of reckoning has proven to be an absolute mess for developer Blizzard, as gamers the world over are stuck in purgatory. The launch day has seen almost every possible issue hit it, including insurmountable queue times, unprecedented levels of crashes, and just not the same level of hype as its predecessor.

One fan gameplay video may have just summed up the woes of the game better than any in-depth review or long analysis piece. Playing as Junkrat and using an ultimate ability, getting ever closer to exploding the riptire… the game simply crashes. Out of all the ways to signal a game may be doomed, this could be the biggest.

The cause of Overwatch 2‘s struggles remain unclear and are such a star contrast to 2016. A game initially celebrated for its diverse range of heroes, fun gameplay, and surprisingly strong servers, is now almost a caricature of itself. While a bad launch doesn’t always doom a game forever, it’ll last long in the internet’s memory.

A good comparison to give hope to Overwatch fans is with Fallout 76. An absolute PR nightmare for Bethesda for its bugginess, failure to act on promises, and a scandal over a canvas bag, it later got redemption. Following several updates and nearly four years on, it’s got a hardcore fanbase who are thoroughly enjoying its content. Fallout 76 is still a meme for some gamers, but those who’ve given it a second chance have erred on the side of positivity.

Overwatch 2 has many years ahead of it still and none of the issues so far are unfixable. Currently available to purchase across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, it’s set for a season pass system.