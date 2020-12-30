Every PlayStation 5 Setting You Should Change For Cyberpunk 2077

Even though CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone on to become one of the biggest-selling titles of 2020, it’s fair to say that the game’s shambolic launch has not only been steeped in criticism and controversy, but its disastrous fan reception has sullied the reputation of an otherwise well-respected studio.

As the dust begins to settle, though, and the Polish developer starts the uphill struggle of fixing its latest open world action-RPG via ongoing patches, there are some hopeful silver linings emerging. Firstly, CD Projekt RED has promised a batch of free DLC that’s set to launch in 2021 for all players, which is always a noble gesture. Secondly, despite many of the performance issues and awful bugs, some gamers are still gleaning a lot of enjoyment from Cyberpunk 2077.

While there’s currently no dedicated next-gen version, you can play the title via backwards compatibility on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And interestingly, it’s here where many are insisting that their experience has been far more acceptable than Sony and Microsoft’s original base consoles which released way back in 2013. In other words, thanks to the raw power of the newer hardware, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can effectively brute-force the game into running much more smoothly.

Now, thanks to the kind folks over at ScreenRant, those of you who’re looking to maximize your experience specifically on PS5 have the right settings that’ll help optimize Cyberpunk 2077, as you can see below:

Turn Off Any Cinematic Features: In the settings, players should be able to turn off Motion Blur, Depth of Field, and Film Grain. While it does make the game feel more cinematic in its presentation, turning these off will make the game look much better.

In the settings, players should be able to turn off Motion Blur, Depth of Field, and Film Grain. While it does make the game feel more cinematic in its presentation, turning these off will make the game look much better. Turn On Continuous Dialogue Skip: Head to Settings>Gameplay>Miscellaneous>Skipping Dialogue. There is so much dialogue in the game that players will vastly want moments to just skip it all and jump back into the game.

Head to Settings>Gameplay>Miscellaneous>Skipping Dialogue. There is so much dialogue in the game that players will vastly want moments to just skip it all and jump back into the game. Disable Damage Numbers: Similar to titles like Destiny 2 and Genshin Impact, players can turn off individual numbers of damage they are doing. Head to Settings>Interact>Damage Numbers Mode. It will no longer clutter the screen. Health bars for enemies are present regardless.

Similar to titles like Destiny 2 and Genshin Impact, players can turn off individual numbers of damage they are doing. Head to Settings>Interact>Damage Numbers Mode. It will no longer clutter the screen. Health bars for enemies are present regardless. Disable Background Chats: These are the characters in the background that speak indirectly in the area. As it’s a city, these little dialogue boxes will appear very often. Turn them off to remove clutter with Settings>Sound>Subtitles>Overhead.

So, there you have it. Hopefully these minor tweaks will help eke out the best performance on your PS5 and as a result, your adventure in Night City will be a wee bit smoother. But tell us, how’s your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 been so far? And did these new settings make a difference? Let us know in the usual place down below.