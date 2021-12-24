The Evil Dead is one of the most unlikely films to spawn a massive franchise. The first film came out in 1981, and there have been numerous sequels made and a TV show. There’s also a new game set to come out in 2022.

Evil Dead: The Game will be a PvP multiplayer game that will feature many iconic characters in the franchise. Not only will the characters be present, but many of their voices will be from the same actors. The game’s account on Twitter revealed that the entire cast from the original Evil Dead movie would be reprising their roles in the game.

The returning cast will include Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl, Hal Delrich as Scotty, Bruce Campbell as Ash, Betsy Bake as Linda, and Theresa Tilly as Shelly. Only Cheryl, Ash, and Scotty will be playable characters.

— EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) December 23, 2021

According to the game’s website, players will “work together as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key artifacts to seal the breach between worlds. Or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls.”

It sounds like the perfect game for Evil Dead fans to get ahold of. The film franchise has always been just as much about action and comedy as it is about horror. It will be interesting to see if the developers can strike that balance as the films have. 2022 will be a big year for the franchise as it will also mark the premiere of the next film in Evil Dead Rise. The game comes out in February, while the movie won’t be out until October. So there will be plenty to keep Evil Dead fans satisfied throughout next year.