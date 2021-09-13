Original Deadite Henrietta Knowby Confirmed For Evil Dead: The Game

Evil Dead: The Game developer Boss Team Games revealed Monday that Henrietta Knowby, the first victim to become a deadite as a result of her husband reading the Necronomicon in the original Evil Dead films, will appear in the game.



Boss Team Games revealed the character’s in-game appearance via a Tweet that includes a picture of one of the series’ most notable deadites.

Since the Evil Dead franchise launched with the original film directed by Sam Raimi of Spider-Man fame in 1981, it has become one of the most popular horror properties ever made, spawning a trilogy of films that span more than a decade. Fede Alvarez, a protégé of Raimi, created a remake of the original film in 2013 and a Starz series, Ash vs. Evil Dead, followed the events of the original trilogy and aired from 2015 to 2018.



The upcoming Evil Dead: The Game will feature elements from all three of the original films as well as the Starz series. It’s structured as an asymmetrical multiplayer game where a team of four players will scrounge for resources and fight to survive against the Kandarian demon, which can possess deadites, environmental elements, or even players themselves to ensure the so-called survivors don’t make it through the night.



Bruce Campbell will be reprising the role of Ashley Williams, which launched his acting career into the stratosphere, and Ray Santiago will also be returning to voice his character from Ash vs. Evil Dead, Pablo Simon Bolivar.



Evil Dead fans won’t have much longer to wait before they can sink their teeth into what’s shaping up to be the definitive video game experience for the franchise with the game scheduled to release in February of next year.