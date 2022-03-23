Oscar Isaac gives update on ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie

Hot-streaking Oscar Isaac is currently hyping up his MCU show Moon Knight, but he took some time out on the red carpet recently to give an update on another project people are also super excited about – the Metal Gear Solid movie.

Video game news site IGN was on the red carpet and asked the actor, who will play protagonist Solid Snake in the film, if there were any updates he could share about the project.

“We’re searching. We’re searching like Solid Snake. We’re climbing through air ducts, we’re looking for the story.”

This answer is understandable, as Metal Gear Solid has one of the more convoluted narratives ever in a video game. It involves a fictional alternate timeline where the cold war went into the 1990s, and a nation called Zanzibarland is no more, and the aftermath of that.

There are eleven games in the Metal Gear universe, with the first released in 1987. The game really entered mainstream consciousness with the PlayStation version Metal Gear Solid in 1998 – widely considered one of the best games of all time.

Oscar’s involvement in the movie was confirmed in December of last year. During an interview in March of 2019, he said he was ”throwing his hat” into the running for the role. He also said he loved playing the game.

“I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen.”

There’s no date for the movie just yet, but Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+.