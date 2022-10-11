‘Overwatch 2’ launch woes continue, with some players locked out of half of the game’s agents

Overwatch 2 hasn’t been overly well-received by its fans since its launch around a week ago, and its problems appear to be continuing. Not only are Bastion and Torbjörn currently disabled due to game-breaking bugs, but so is half of the Blizzard hero shooter’s agent roster for an overwhelming number of players on social media.

Does anyone else have a TON of characters locked in Overwatch 2? Is this some weird bug?#Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/WkDQZqlc4g — JD-900 💙💛 (@JD900_) October 10, 2022

It remains unclear as to whether or not the inaccessible agents are directly related to the recently rolled out hotfix, which intentionally disabled the aforementioned agents, but it seems Twitter has seen a large uptick in players venting their frustrations since the patch was rolled out.

#Overwatch2 @Blizzard_Ent Anyone know why this is happening? I was playing perfectly fine since release with every hero unlocked. I just logged on now and now they're locked again pic.twitter.com/Fg7ZWuA8Ko — 𝑉𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑙𝑥𝑛𝑐𝑒 (@XVigilxnceX) October 10, 2022

#Overwatch2 @Blizzard_Ent Like half of my characters are locked now, I was able to use them before the last time I played but now they’re locked pic.twitter.com/OTeIOmTiUR — JayOsonic (@JayOsonic) October 11, 2022

It appears that affected players are being reverted to the first time user experience. While players booting up the game for the first time can expect a list of locked out agents, this shouldn’t be the case for returning players.

Dude, this Overwatch 2 Beta has been pretty fun so far. Sure there's a BUNCH of bugs, like heroes being locked. But surely that's not gonna be in the game on launch, right? RIGHT? — Brando Brando (@Brando__Brando) October 11, 2022

Blizzard is yet to address this issue which has cropped up for a second time since last week, though it appears this one has lined up with bringing Bastion and Torbjörn offline.

For now players will need to sit tight and wait for the developer to either roll back the update or issue another hotfix. If only the original Overwatch’s servers didn’t get killed, so we’d have something to play in the meantime.