‘Overwatch 2’ launch woes continue, with some players locked out of half of the game’s agents
Overwatch 2 hasn’t been overly well-received by its fans since its launch around a week ago, and its problems appear to be continuing. Not only are Bastion and Torbjörn currently disabled due to game-breaking bugs, but so is half of the Blizzard hero shooter’s agent roster for an overwhelming number of players on social media.
It remains unclear as to whether or not the inaccessible agents are directly related to the recently rolled out hotfix, which intentionally disabled the aforementioned agents, but it seems Twitter has seen a large uptick in players venting their frustrations since the patch was rolled out.
It appears that affected players are being reverted to the first time user experience. While players booting up the game for the first time can expect a list of locked out agents, this shouldn’t be the case for returning players.
Blizzard is yet to address this issue which has cropped up for a second time since last week, though it appears this one has lined up with bringing Bastion and Torbjörn offline.
For now players will need to sit tight and wait for the developer to either roll back the update or issue another hotfix. If only the original Overwatch’s servers didn’t get killed, so we’d have something to play in the meantime.