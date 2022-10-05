‘Overwatch 2’ players left miserable after launch day woes

Overwatch 2 is now live. The long-awaited team-based online shooter has launched on almost every platform under the sun and was expected to be instantly popular due to the franchise moving to a free-to-play model. But anyone downloading and installing will likely have been locked out due to an attack on the game’s servers.

The news was confirmed by Blizzard President Mike Ybarra, who said that Overwatch 2 is suffering multiple DDOS attacks, which are designed to overwhelm servers and prevent players from connecting:

Unfortunately we are experiencing a mass DDoS attack on our servers. Teams are working hard to mitigate/manage. This is causing a lot of drop/connection issues. https://t.co/4GwrfHEiBE — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) October 4, 2022

Game director Aaron Keller also chimed in, saying:

We’re steadily making progress on server issues and stability, as well as working through a second DDoS attack. We’re all hands on deck and will continue to work throughout the night. Thank you for your patience – we’ll share more info as it becomes available. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) October 5, 2022

It’s unknown who’s responsible for the attacks, but DDOS attacks have become all-too-predictable for major gaming launches, with both individual games and the PlayStation and Xbox online networks frequently targeted by malicious parties.

Those who were hyped to leap back into action in the sequel aren’t happy:

not me having a mental breakdown cause overwatch 2 failed to connect to game servers and kicks me back to queue with 30k players remaining pic.twitter.com/dmNOlvJYj7 — karamaki (@karamakiii) October 4, 2022

For some the wait feels infinite:

it is 3pm. I have failed to connect to an Overwatch 2 game server.



it is 7pm. I have failed to connect to an Overwatch 2 game server.



it is 1am. I have failed to connect to pic.twitter.com/Yb9NIRI2pb — Zach (@applezachintosh) October 5, 2022

Can anyone connect?

overwatch 2 seems like a scam at this point with how many people are unable to even connect — fay (@milkicoffin) October 5, 2022

Even household pets have been left miserable:

Overwatch 2 this is literally me trying connect to server for past 3 hours @PlayOverwatch @overwatchleague pic.twitter.com/ek1ig3hGWy — murs__ (@murs_xd) October 4, 2022

Some theorize that this might not be a DDOS attack, but simply the servers being unable to cope with the massive amounts of players:

Seriously @Blizzard_Ent youv been heavily.qdvertising overwatch 2 since last year yet you apperently didn't expect the mass influx of people!? And the fucking server issues on top of that, even waiting through the 40k people que I still can't connect because of a random error — Sul Opreym (@_Sul_Opreym_) October 4, 2022

And the game is reporting a colossal 35 hour wait for some:

The Overwatch 2 launch day experience: "there are 0 players ahead of you in queue, estimated wait time 35 hours. Cannot connect to server" — Ruth Gamer Binsburg🏳️‍⚧️🏴 (@AmandaK6647) October 4, 2022

For seasoned gamers this kind of situation will be very familiar. Publishers and developers assume that the first day will be the most popular, but there’s no point in budgeting for server capacity for a single day when demand will soon flatten out to a more reasonable level. That either leaves the door open for DDOS attacks to be particularly effective or simply overwhelms the existing infrastructure naturally.

Whatever the case, we’re sure things will get into a playable state soon enough, though we don’t envy those who’ve been eagerly anticipating this sequel for years.