The Last of Us Part 2 Headlines Big New PlayStation Sale
If you’ve missed out on some of the best exclusives PlayStation 4 has to offer, Sony’s latest sale promotion could be just the one for you.
Kicking off yesterday and scheduled to run for two weeks until September 16th, this so-called Essential Picks includes a ton of games from almost every notable publisher and developer under the sun, including Naughty Dog. Indeed, despite being little more than a few months old, the studio’s latest release – The Last of Us Part 2 – is included in the sale, albeit with a smaller discount than older titles. Even so, a 16% saving on one of this year’s biggest releases is nothing to scoff at, and there’s plenty of other digital adventures up for grabs for a fraction of their usual asking price if Joel and Ellie’s second outing in post-apocalyptic America isn’t your jam.
Check out the list below for just a sample of the games currently up for grabs in the bargain bin:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield V
- BioShock: The Collection
- Borderlands 3 – Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition
- Code Vein
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Days Gone
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dreams
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- God of War
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NASCAR HEAT 5 – July Pack 2
- NASCAR Heat 5: Gold Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Skyforge – Firestarter Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: 105000 Argents
- Skyforge: 11750 Argents
- Skyforge: 24000 Argents
- Skyforge: 50000 Argents
- Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Kinetic Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tour de France 2020
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Warface – Essential Pack
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- WipEout Omega Collection
- XCOM 2 Collection
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
It’s worth noting, as always, that this isn’t an exhaustive list, so if you’re looking for something that’s not seen up above, it’s always worth browsing the PlayStation Store (link below) for yourselves. As for our top picks: Naughty Dog’s aforementioned sequel, Santa Monica’s God of War soft reboot and Insomniac’s Spider-Man PS4 are the obvious frontrunners, though you can’t go wrong with any of Ubisoft’s past entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise or, for that matter, Respawn’s terrific single-player Star Wars title, Fallen Order.
Whatever you end up choosing, be sure to let us know in the usual place below!
Source: PlayStation Store
