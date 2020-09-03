The Last of Us Part 2 Headlines Big New PlayStation Sale

If you’ve missed out on some of the best exclusives PlayStation 4 has to offer, Sony’s latest sale promotion could be just the one for you.

Kicking off yesterday and scheduled to run for two weeks until September 16th, this so-called Essential Picks includes a ton of games from almost every notable publisher and developer under the sun, including Naughty Dog. Indeed, despite being little more than a few months old, the studio’s latest release – The Last of Us Part 2 – is included in the sale, albeit with a smaller discount than older titles. Even so, a 16% saving on one of this year’s biggest releases is nothing to scoff at, and there’s plenty of other digital adventures up for grabs for a fraction of their usual asking price if Joel and Ellie’s second outing in post-apocalyptic America isn’t your jam.

Check out the list below for just a sample of the games currently up for grabs in the bargain bin:

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Battlefield V

BioShock: The Collection

Borderlands 3 – Season Pass

Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition

Code Vein

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Days Gone

Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition

Dreams

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

For Honor: Complete Edition

God of War

God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle

HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Journey: Collector’s Edition

Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition

Just Cause 4: Complete Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NASCAR Heat 5

NASCAR HEAT 5 – July Pack 2

NASCAR Heat 5: Gold Edition

Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition

Nioh 2 Season Pass

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Skyforge – Firestarter Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: 105000 Argents

Skyforge: 11750 Argents

Skyforge: 24000 Argents

Skyforge: 50000 Argents

Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Kinetic Quickplay Pack

Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0

Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition

Sniper Elite 4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition

Tour de France 2020

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Warface – Essential Pack

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

WipEout Omega Collection

XCOM 2 Collection

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

It’s worth noting, as always, that this isn’t an exhaustive list, so if you’re looking for something that’s not seen up above, it’s always worth browsing the PlayStation Store (link below) for yourselves. As for our top picks: Naughty Dog’s aforementioned sequel, Santa Monica’s God of War soft reboot and Insomniac’s Spider-Man PS4 are the obvious frontrunners, though you can’t go wrong with any of Ubisoft’s past entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise or, for that matter, Respawn’s terrific single-player Star Wars title, Fallen Order.

Whatever you end up choosing, be sure to let us know in the usual place below!