The Last Of Us Part 2 Will Redefine How Video Game Violence Is Viewed

It’s without even the slightest hint of hyperbole when we say The Last of Us Part 2 is one of this year’s most anticipated games.

The sequel, which has been in development for a hefty six years, is to due arrive on PlayStation 4 this summer and will continue Joel and Ellie’s struggle to survive in a decaying post-apocalyptic world. Due to the series’ heavy emphasis on mature storytelling, Naughty Dog has so far managed to keep specific plot details under lock and key, with only a general time period (Part 2 is set five years after the original game) and a handful of characters so far confirmed.

Both aforementioned protagonists are known to be returning for the sequel, of course, but it’s the latter who’s eyes players will be spending most of their time viewing the world through this time around. According to writer Halley Gross, it’s this change in perspective that will pave the way for some fascinating commentary on the “cycle of violence” and how the trauma of growing up in such hostile environments will affect the nineteen-year-old.

“Ultimately, this is a story about the cycle of violence,” Gross tells GamesRadar, adding, “But beyond that, it’s a conversation about the effects systemic trauma can have on your soul.” A cryptic synopsis if ever we’ve seen one, but Gross does continue to provide some clarification.

“The Last of Us 2 isn’t just a story about revenge,” she continues, but one about “what drives a character to seek violent catharsis to begin with. It’s like, yes, she’s going on this quest for justice, but why? What is this impact on her soul, and why does she continue to go on?”

Reading between the lines, it appears that Ellie will resort to violence following some sort of tragic catalyst (Joel’s death, perhaps?), but where other action titles would perhaps rely on the emotion itself to justify gameplay, Gross wants to interweave its use with real, believable anguish underpinning Ellie’s actions. That’s our take, at least, but what about you? Let us know how you think the second chapter of Ellie’s story will unfold in the usual place below!

The Last of Us Part 2 is out May 29th for PlayStation 4.