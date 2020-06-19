The Last Of Us Part II Is Now Being Review Bombed On Metacritic

In what’s sure to be the least surprising headline you’ll read today, Naughty Dog’s latest labor of love, The Last of Us Part II, is getting absolutely demolished online by Metacritic users with nothing else better to do. By no means is one of PlayStation 4’s most long-awaited sequels immune to criticism, of course, but there’s a right and wrong way to give feedback. The absolute drivel leaking into the user review section of TLoU2 over on the aggregate site, as you can imagine, is the wrong way.

On the bright side, however, there’s a good laugh or two to be had from reading some of these ‘thoughtful, in-depth analyses’ of what many critics consider to be a masterpiece, samples of which we’ve hand-picked for your viewing pleasure in the gallery down below. Fair warning: there’s some colorful language and actual story spoilers on display.

Of those complaints that aren’t obvious attempts at humor (one individual clearly has golf on the brain), it seems some ‘fans’ have taken issue with the sequel’s themes and overall message, with particular vitriol being sent the way of the game’s co-writer and director, Neil Druckmann, for supposedly “furthering his own agenda,” and trying to “instil his own values into the gaming community by riding on the success” of the franchise. Gobbledygook.

If you’ve yet to pick up the next chapter in Joel and Ellie’s story and somehow managed to sidestep earlier plot leaks, we’d suggest either heading through here to find WGTC’s own review or sticking to the critic review column, should you decide to make a return visit to Metacritic.

The Last of Us Part II is out now exclusively for PlayStation 4.