PC gamers are fuming that one of Rockstar’s best games isn’t getting ported

Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on August 17, but PC gamers are being left hanging. The Western action-adventure game, which released exclusively on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, will be getting ported the the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with Playstation 5 backwards compatibility also an option.

However, there has yet to be an announcement regarding a PC port. The above-mentioned ports are courtesy of U.K. developer Double Eleven Studios, the team behind Minecraft Dungeons, Crackdown 3, and Fallout 76.

As Rockstar advises and IGN reports, the port won’t be a remake or a remaster, but rather a “conversion,” allowing for an upgrade of sorts in correlation with the changing of the times. It goes without saying that not many gamers even own a PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 anymore, never mind using it on a consistent basis. The port will additionally feature newly available languages, including Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

Upon digital release, it will run gamers $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store. A few months later, on October 13, physical versions will be hitting the shelves.

Red Dead Redemption is currently available to Xbox users via backwards compatibility with the Xbox 360, so that leaves PC gamers without so much as a crumb of news. Rockstar has never released a copy of the game on PC before, which is certain to leave half the known gaming world severely disappointed.

The story will see John Marston navigate the Wild West as he hunts down former members of the Van der Linde gang, during the era of transitioning between the American Frontier and the Industrial Era. The events of Red Dead Redemption II precede John’s story with that of Arthur’s, a close companion of Dutch Van der Linde.

The port will additionally include Undead Nightmare, a DLC in which John Marston fights zombies in the Wild West.

Maybe it’s for the best. We all saw what happened with the last PC port of a mainstream video game.