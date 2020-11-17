Everything That’s Free On The PS5 Right Now

The moment gamers have been waiting the last 12 months (or in some cases, much longer) for has finally arrived. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are now in the hands – assuming you managed to get a pre-order in, of course – of those they were intended for, ushering in an all-new generation of adventures boasting unparalleled visual fidelity, performance and scope. Microsoft and Sony may be somewhat late to the party, so to speak, for those who primarily consume their games on high end PC rigs, but with the minimum bar now raised (and last-gen retired), folks from all camps can expect to see publisher and developer alike push the boundaries of what was thought possible.

Naturally, it’ll take some time for those endeavors to bear fruit and, for the moment, at least, platform holders are supplementing the general lack of next-gen exclusives with a bevy of improved and/or upgraded ports. Taking a leaf out of Microsoft’s book by offering a pseudo alternative to Game Pass, all existing PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 get access to a wide range of critically acclaimed experiences from the PS4 era at no additional cost.

As of writing, there are 23 titles available via the PS Plus Collection and the full list is as follows:

God of War

Persona 5

Bloodborne

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

The Last Guardian

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Ratchet & Clank

Hollow Knight

Days Gone

Infamous Second Son

Detroit: Become Human

Resident Evil 7

Fallout 4

Bugsnax

Batman: Arkham Knight

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Mortal Kombat X

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles Edition

The Last Guardians Gallery 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In addition to all the above, every PS5, regardless of its owners subscription status, will come pre-installed with a free copy of Astro’s Playroom.

A fantastic selection, then, though it’s worth noting that some of these, such as Hollow Knight and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, are only temporary additions to the PlayStation 5‘s library of free software and will be replaced on a monthly basis as part of Plus. For more information on how the system works (as well as how long you have to take advantage of the promotion) see here.