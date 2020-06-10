We know the primary focus of Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal tomorrow is going to be on games, but will the platform holder go one further and reveal the console’s price? While there’s currently no answer to that question, audiences will find out either way in just under 24 hours’ time, though it now appears that the cat may have been let out of the bag early.

As spotted by Twitter user Wario64, a listing that recently appeared on price comparison and discount-searching website Hotukdeals claims to not only have spotted a product page for the PS5 on Amazon’s UK site but even managed to place a pre-order. Check out the gallery below for “evidence” (emphasis on the parenthesis) of the transaction in question, which prices Sony’s entry into the next-gen market at £599.99 (approx. $765).

PlayStation 5 Price Reportedly Leaked In Amazon Store Listing

Not exactly the most concrete of evidence to begin with, of course, and folks have already started pointing out one obvious red flag that calls the leak’s authenticity into question. “2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 1 2TB,” reads the product description, suggesting that this is little more than a placeholder in preparation for the release, likely meaning that the price is similarly far from finalized. It’s worth noting, too, that the only PS5 model consumers are currently aware of comes with a built-in 825 GB hard drive, far smaller than the 2TB advertised.

Unlikely to be representative of the final asking price, then, though given everything that we so far know about the hardware nestled inside the PlayStation 5‘s shell, we wouldn’t at all be surprised if the official figure ended up somewhat close to the $700 mark. Would you be willing to drop that much cash on a next-gen console, though? Let us know in the usual place below!