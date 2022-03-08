The PlayStation blog has just announced a State of Play broadcast for tomorrow that will give an overall update to Sony fans and showcase a number of upcoming games.

The showcase will run for around 20 minutes, with a special focus on the company’s Japanese publishers. The post teases that “we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world, too,” so we might finally hear more about God of War: Ragnarok, Stranger of Paradise, Final Fantasy XVI, and the rumored Resident Evil 4 remake.

Sony has specified the broadcast won’t include updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware. Other probable world premieres include Ghostwire: Tokyo and Forspoken, whose release date, unfortunately, got pushed back five months, so this is the perfect opportunity to at least share a new trailer with fans.

Ultimately, PlayStation fans should go in with mild expectations. Because unlike the previous State of Play showcases that revolved around Sony’s triple-A exclusives and even clocked in at half an hour or more, there simply won’t be enough time for tomorrow’s broadcast to incorporate more than a few community updates or trailers.

That being said, after the release of Grand Turismo 7, all the upcoming games from Sony for PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 continue development without a definitive release date, including God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2. As such, the company might want to mediate the userbase hype level by delivering updates of that kind as well.

I guess we’ll see what they have in store for us one way or another when the broadcast premieres on March 9 at 5 pm EST.