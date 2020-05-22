Already found yourself inundated with a backlog of games to get through thanks to near-endless sales over the last few months or so? Well, thanks to Sony’s surprise announcement earlier today, that list is about to get a whole lot bigger.

PlayStation Days of Play, an annual promotion that traditionally runs during the summer months, is back again this year, bringing with it big discounts not just on software, but a range of accessories and subscription packages, too. The fire sale kicks off next month, June 3rd, with all of the discounts and deals listed below available at participating retailers in the US and Canada. Strangely, Sony’s blog post announcement makes no specific mention of which stores are included under that umbrella term, though we imagine the likes of Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon and potentially others are safe bets.

PlayStation Days of Play Deals

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD (MSRP)

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD (MSRP)

Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD (MSRP)

Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD (MSRP)

Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP)

Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD (MSRP)

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD (MSRP)

The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD (MSRP)

12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30% off MSRP

12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30% off MSRP

3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20% off MSRP

Some absolute corkers in there, for sure. Nioh 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds especially, as both are less than six months old. Oft-overlooked open-world zombie title Days Gone is a genuine steal at $19.99 and, if you’ve got the time required to complete a Kojima game to spare, Death Stranding for less than $30 is a good shout, too. In addition to all of the above, those looking for some Sony-brand merch can get 20% off all full-priced products in the PlayStation Gear Store by entering the code DAYSOFFPLAY20 at the checkout.

Already decided what deals you’ll be taking full advantage off? Sound off in the comments below!