PlayStation Fans Are Furious Over Recent PS Store Changes

Sony has found itself in hot water with customers yet again recently, thanks to a move that many loyal PlayStation fans have branded as shortsighted.

For those not aware, the console manufacturer is in the process of upgrading backend systems for services in preparation for next month’s all-important PS5 launch. This includes a complete overhaul of the PlayStation Store due to roll out in full next week, October 19th, though some components have already gone live. One of these, it seems, is an updated version of the Game Library website which, up until now, at least, has served as a useful tool for users to keep track of all purchased software across multiple consoles. Previously, any games bought, played or downloaded via the likes of PlayStation Now or PS Plus would show up in this library, including those from earlier and/or now-retired systems such as the PS3 or PSP/Vita.

As of writing, however, all the latter are absent from the site, resulting in a number of frustrating side effects. For starters, it’s currently impossible to view or purchase any backwards compatible titles via the Game Library, with the only workaround now being to boot up said devices directly. Of course, the major inconvenience has prompted many to voice their frustrations on social media, as you can see below.

new Game Library website for PlayStation shows your purchased digital library, played games, active downloads, PS+ and PS Now titles. For PS4 and PS5, no Vita/PSP/PS3 filtered lists https://t.co/ytc9lIahc1 pic.twitter.com/2ms6AyAgTm — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 13, 2020

So re-downloading old PS3 DLC is gonna be a flustercluck of having to go through a list of ALL purchased content by date. Wonderful job Sony. — Spindash (Greg) (@Spindash54) October 13, 2020

Sony actively trying to pretend no consoles existed before PS4 — Lighting-Luciano (@LightingLuciano) October 13, 2020

@PlayStation hope you're listening. Lots of frustration with lack of vita/PS3/psp visibility… — Alex Chambers (@verydopey01) October 14, 2020

Honestly, the more sony pulls this crap, the less I want to get a PS5. — SilentBun Gaming (@SilentBun) October 13, 2020

So stupid, I hate they encumbered this shit even more… — Christian (KaCeX) (@kacex) October 13, 2020

I have 0 Vita/PSP/PS3/Playstation games in my "New" Game Library?@PlayStation This is how you wanna do us when your trying to sell a all digital PS5? All my previous purchase's mean nada? Go stumble through a huge download list we can not be bothered to add search function. — irishnerd47 (@irishnerd47) October 13, 2020

This is worse. The website store was the only “decent” way to make PlayStation digital purchase in comparsion to the system storefronts. I also really should’ve saved my wishlist down, but I guess money saved. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jay ✊🏾❤️💯 (@Say_Jayx31) October 13, 2020

Why would you go out your way to just make it worse to purchase titles online for other systems wtf — Hank Hill (@Lakers714) October 13, 2020

Unfortunate circumstances, to say the least, and while it’s definitely worth waiting for an official response from Sony on the matter, this is yet more negative PR they could do without. With accusations of anti-consumerist practices growing louder by the day (see: Spider-Man‘s poorly-handled remaster), the industry giant definitely needs a big win ahead of the PlayStation 5’s release next month. As for today’s hot topic, though, stay tuned for further developments.