3 Great Games Now Available To Download For Free For PlayStation Plus Members

Another month, another batch of free PlayStation Plus goodies to download. And while January’s offerings are far from Sony’s strongest lineup, there’s still plenty to get your hungry teeth into.

Specifically, the latest update grants subscribers access to the PS5 version of Maneater, as well as the PS4 versions of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider and GreedFall. All three titles are available to download from now until February 1st.

For those unaware, Tripwire Interactive’s Maneater is an arcade action experience that offers players the unique opportunity of roleplaying as a bloodthirsty great white shark out on the hunt for vengeance. So, not exactly Finding Neemo, then. Our very own Todd Rigney really enjoyed his time with the game and awarded the title four out of five stars in his PS4 review, concluding:

Although it’s hindered by performance issues, Maneater allows you to gleefully live out your wildest (and perhaps bloodiest) killer shark revenge fantasies. What’s more, the game’s dark sense of humor means you don’t have to feel guilty about the carnage that ensues.

Next up, we have Eidos-Montréal’s third-person cinematic action title. The follow-up to 2015’s critically acclaimed Rise Of The Tomb Raider and the twelfth mainline entry in the franchise, Shadow Of The Tomb Raider continues Lara Croft’s globetrotting adventures in style. Our very own Jon Hueber loved it, ultimately awarding the game four and a half stars out of five in his review, where he concluded:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider ends the series reboot, and it serves as a wonderful final chapter, bringing back all of the things that made the franchise a hit, while adding so much more.

Last but not least, we have Spiders’ colonial-era fantasy action-RPG GreedFall. WGTC’s Ethan Willard was pretty enamoured with the mid-tier role-playing experience, giving the game three and a half stars out of five and saying:

GreedFall is an ambitious RPG with a ton of heart and a lot to love that ultimately succumbs to a stilted, empty world and refusal to engage its themes in a meaningful way.

In short, Sony’s offering a lot of big, meaty games to keep you busy this month. But tell us, which PlayStation Plus title are you looking forward to downloading most? Or is January just a bit of a washout for you? Let us know in the usual place below.