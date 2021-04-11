PlayStation Owners Furious At Sony Over Xbox Game Pass Announcement

Sony is causing uproar among PlayStation owners due to a massively controversial recent announcement it claims is completely out of its control.

For those in need of some context, MLB: The Show, the long-running baseball video game series developed by San Diego Studios, is headed to Microsoft’s Xbox for the first time ever later this month in a move that’s astounded fans and pundits alike. A well-established series renegotiating exclusivity deals is hardly a rare occurrence, of course, but this time, things are different. For starters, San Diego Studios is a subsidiary owned directly by Sony, meaning, for all intents and purposes, the MLB brand in gaming is synonymous with PlayStation.

Legally, of course, the US-based Major League Baseball organization owns the brand and license and has the final say on matters pertaining to platform and availability. That being the case, MLB – not Sony – has the power to dictate where tie-in video games end up appearing and it would seem that the association wishes to expand the franchise’s reach to a previously untapped market, i.e. Xbox.

An unprecedented move in itself, no doubt, but even more so following confirmation from Microsoft that MLB 2021 will not only be available on the latter but essentially for ‘free’ (subscriptions cost $10 a month) via Game Pass.

Conversely, the title isn’t intended to be included with PlayStation Plus or any other alternative promotion, meaning the only avenue of ownership baseball fans will have when MLB: The Show 2021 launches on April 20th will be to pay the full $70 asking price. Naturally, this has led to a massive uproar on social media, with responses ranging from dumbfoundedness to harsh criticism. Check out a sample for yourselves below…

